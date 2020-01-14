Shimla: 4-year-old girl accidently shot at by 5-year-old cousin while playing

According to the Shimla police, the incident occurred in Sharnal village in Rampur tehsil, when the victim, Ninika, was playing with other children, including her cousin. (Representational Image) According to the Shimla police, the incident occurred in Sharnal village in Rampur tehsil, when the victim, Ninika, was playing with other children, including her cousin. (Representational Image)

A four-year-old girl suffered injuries after being accidentally shot by her five-year-old cousin while playing in a village in Shimla on Monday. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a Shimla hospital and is out of danger, officials said, adding that they have booked the owner of the gun for negligence.

According to the Shimla police, the incident occurred in Sharnal village in Rampur tehsil, when the victim, Ninika, was playing with other children, including her cousin. The police said that the cousin was holding a licenced gun belonging to the girl’s grandfather and accidentally pressed the trigger while playing. Ninika was hit in her hand and upon hearing her cries, people rushed her to the community health centre in the village.

She was then taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Khaneri, Rampur for treatment, as she suffered multiple injuries and fractures on her hand. She was further referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, where she is being treated. The police said that the girl is conscious and out of danger. A case has been registered against the victim’s grandfather Main Ram, who is the owner of the gun.

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App