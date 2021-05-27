Shimla, 4 adjoining districts record excess summer rain

Overall, Himachal recorded 212 mm rain which was 11 per cent less than normal. Overall, Himachal recorded 212 mm rain which was 11 per cent less than normal. (PTI photo)

Shimla and four of its adjoining districts in Himachal Pradesh have received excess rainfall this summer season, the Shimla Meteorological Centre said in a weather report released on Thursday.

Since March 1, that is the beginning of summer or pre-monsoon season, the rain/snow recorded in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi and Kullu has been at least 20 per cent more than the long period average or normal precipitation in these areas. Mandi has received 262 mm of rain so far this summer which is 51 per cent above normal, followed by Solan (42 per cent), Shimla (37 per cent), Kullu (31 per cent) and Sirmaur (28 per cent), the report said.

Four other districts – Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra and Una – received rain/snow within the normal range while Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti recorded deficient precipitation, said the centre in its report.

Overall, Himachal recorded 212 mm rain which was 11 per cent less than normal.

In its weather forecast for the next two weeks, the meteorological centre said that during the week from May 28 to June 3, the rainfall and day temperatures in the state are both likely to remain below normal. The second week (June 4 to 10) is expected to see a normal amount of rain, the forecast said.

The town of Una recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degree Celsius on Thursday, which was the highest temperature recorded anywhere in the state this summer. Some other places which saw high day temperatures include Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Sundernagar and Nahan.