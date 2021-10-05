Several unions in Shimla observe ‘Black Day’, demand arrests of BJP minister, son

ON THE call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), various groups in Shimla observed ‘Black Day’ and staged demonstrations at various locations over the deaths of four farmers in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday.

The farmers were among eight people who died after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters.

In Paonta Sahib of Sirmour district, farmers, under the banner of the SKM, gheraoed the SDM office and shouted slogans against the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government. SKM state president Aninder Singh Nauty called it a “barbaric incident”, adding that the accused “must not be spared at any cost”.

In Shimla, the Himachal Kisan Sabha observed ‘Black Day’ by courting arrest on the Mall Road.

Under leadership of Himachal Kisan Sabha, other organisations namely CITU, SFI, DYFI, Mahila Samiti, Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch etc. expressed concern over “fascist methods being used by the UP and Haryana governments to deal with the growing farmer movement in their states.

Himachal Kisan Sabha state president Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said they will implement all calls and actions announced to carry forward the farm movement in the state till Centre withdraws the three farm laws.

“Kisan Sabha has asked the President to ensure all state governments run as per constitutional provisions. The President must take cognizance of the statement made by the chief minister of Haryana where he has abetted crime and as a reward for the same has promised bail to all those who would attack farmers,” said Tanwar, referring to a ‘tit for tat’ remark made by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking to BJP’s kisan morcha members on Sunday.

“He has no right to remain on a constitutional position of CM even for a single minute,” said Tanwar, adding that Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Mishra, should be booked for murder.

The Himachal Kisan Sabha also demanded the dismissal of Ajay Mishra, for “instigating” and “spreading communal hatred”, and a SIT to be constituted under the supervision of the Supreme Court to investigate the incident.

Cong targets BJP govt

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore strongly criticized the BJP government over the behaviour meted out to All India Congress Committee general secretary and in-charge of UP Priyanka Gandhi, who tried to reach Lakhimpur Kheri, but was allegedly detained.