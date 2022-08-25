scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Saudan Singh named Himachal poll in-charge by BJP, Devendra Singh to be his deputy

An RSS affiliate, Saudan Singh was given the charge of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh at the time of his elevation to the national post.

Saudan Singh addresses his party members at a party meet for the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh. (Twitter/Saudan Singh)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday named its national vice president Saudan Singh as the poll in-charge for Himachal Pradesh during the upcoming elections in the state, which will be held at the end of this year. Devendra Singh Rana has been named as the co-incharge.

An RSS affiliate, Saudan Singh has previously worked with Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah. He was given the charge of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh at the time of his elevation to the national post.

In the last few weeks, Saudan Singh has been visiting the state to interact with the public and key public functionaries. On Thursday, a key core committee meeting was held in Peterhoff, Shimla, in the presence of Saudan Singh to discuss poll strategies.

Himachal poll co-incharge Devendra Singh Rana, on the other hand, is a three time MLA and a former National Conference leader who had joined the BJP only recently.

The BJP had recently constituted ‘Chunav Sanchalan’ and ‘Chunav Prabandhan’ committtees for election management, with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur being named as the head of the ‘Chunav Sanchalan’ samiti. Nahan MLA Rajeev Bindal has been named as president of the ‘Chunav Prabandhan’ committee.

As per insiders, the BJP is focusing on ‘Mission Repeat’ to break the state jinx prevalent since 1990s and will aim to form the government in Himachal two terms in a row. Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit the hill state to further the party’s campaign, said senior party officials after Thursday’s core committee meeting.

