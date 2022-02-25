Ruckus in Himachal House after Pathania targets Vikramditya over graft

Ruckus erupted in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and the House had to be adjourned after Congress members objected to certain remarks made by Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania while replying to the Opposition party MLA Vikramditya Singh.

Taking part in discussion on the Governor’s address, Vikramaditya Singh said BJP has become a washing machine for corrupt leaders and whoever joins it, becomes clean. Intervening, Pathania hit back saying the Congress leader had no moral right to speak about corruption. “Tonnes of apples were transported on the scooters. Everyone knows that those were your apples. It is your farmhouse, which was attached by the central agencies,” said Pathania.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri immediately intervened saying the remarks were against the dignity of the House. All Congress members stood up and stared raising slogans.

Pathania said he was only reminding the House what Congress has done to the country after Independence. The Congress MLAs continue to raise slogans following which Col Inder Singh, who was presiding over the House, adjourned the session for lunch.

As the House reconvened, Pathania was late in continuing his speech. Col Inder Singh called Congress MLA Harsh Vardhan Chauhan to participate in the discussion. As Harsh Vardhan started his speech, Pathania returned and urged the Chair to allow him to complete the speech. Col Inder Singh allowed it but, Agnihotri opposed this saying the Congress MLA has already started his speech.

After Harsh Vardhan completed his speech, Pathania again got up to speak, but Congress member Jagat Singh Negi said that there was no rule to allow a member to complete his or her speech like this.

The minister was eventually not allowed to complete his speech.