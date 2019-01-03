Rohru flare-up: ‘Had we opened our shops that morning, we would have been killed on the spot’

ON THE morning of December 27, Abdul Rahim Khan (44), a Kashmiri trader, decided to stay put at his rented accommodation as tension gripped Rohru over a calf’s severed head being recovered in the town the previous night. Less than one kilometre away at the Hospital Road market, where Khan runs a readymade garments’ shop, hundreds of protesters poured into the streets. Fearing for their safety, most Kashmiri traders in the area had decided not to open their shops that day. As the number of protesters swelled and rumours circulated on social media, three shops run by Kashmiris were broken into and their wares looted.

Talking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, the victims — Abdul Rahim Khan, Ghulam Muhammad and Abdul Rashid — pegged their losses at around Rs 20 lakh. The Hospital Road market has around 60 shops, which include six shops where more than 20 Kashmiri traders work and sell readymade garments, blankets and shoeware. The three shops that were looted continue to remain shut, while three others nearby were opened Tuesday for the first time after the incident.

Khan has lived in Rohru — a village which is 110 km for Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla and 842 km from his home in Kupwara — for more than 30 years now. But it is the first time he has felt this fearful, he said. Soon after the incident, he asked his daughter and sister-in-law, who had come to visit him only few days ago, to go back to Kupwara.

“I don’t know why and how this incident happened. The locals have always been supportive and our business is good here. They are like our family. We used to bring our families and relatives here during winters. But this time, we are a little apprehensive considering the unprecedented incident that took place last week and shattered us,” said Khan, adding the police has asked them to open the shops but nothing has been left in the three shops that were looted.

The videos of the attack, which have been circulating on social media, show a large crowd breaking into the three shops located in the middle of the market. The shops were looted amid heavy sloganeering by the crowd. In the videos, some policemen can also be seen present at the spot as the mob continues to fling goods out into the street. A police assistance booth is located at stone’s throw away from the spot.

“The mob first attacked the vegetable sellers and shops of barbers, who are from Uttar Pradesh, and then targeted our shops. The locks were broken with iron rods and other tools. The police was present but could not act effectively as there was a large crowd. Had we opened our shops that morning, we would have been killed on the spot,” said Mudasir, who is originally from south Kashmir. His father, Ghulam Muhammad, was among the first Kashmiri traders to setup shop in the area and now he is carrying on the trade.

Kashmiri traders, mainly from south Kashmir’s Islamabad and north Kashmir’s Kupwara, first came to Rohru as hawkers selling clothes in 1980s and then in 1990s took shops on rent to carry on their business. In addition to the 20-odd Kashmiri traders who are stay here, more than 300 hawkers also come to the area from Kashmir and sell their goods in different villages around Rohru during the summer season.

The main source of economy for locals in Rohru is apple trade. About 95 per cent population of the area is Hindu, while there are about 3.90 per cent Muslims. A few years ago, the Muslim community here had constructed a mosque close to the marketplace.

After the December 27 incident, the police have registered an FIR under various bailable and non-bailable provisions of the Indian Penal Code, but no one has been arrested so far in the case. At least 15 people have been named as accused in the FIR, but police claim that they are proceeding on the basis of the videos recorded on the day.

“The statements are being recorded and the culprits are being identified in the videos,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Rohru, Anil Kumar.

Kumar claimed that there was “no communal angle” in the case. He, however, added that the calf’s head had been sent for forensic analysis. Asked why only shops run by Kashmiris’ were targeted, he said: “There is no communal angle… It is not as it is being presented.”

He added: “I have told these people that they can open their shops. Police too did save the shops. When we reached the spot, we picked up canes and prevented any further damage.”

Shimla’s Deputy Commissioner, Amit Kashyap, told The Indian Express that the “situation has got back to

normal now”.

“After the incident, we held several meetings with area residents and shopkeepers to ensure they continue their respective trades without any fear. I have asked the local administration to look into the issue of compensation. Police investigation is also going on. But, so far no arrests have been made”.

Another shopkeeper, Prakash, said, “We all live in a friendly atmosphere. We are sad too, but we could not have done anything in front of such a mob.”

BJP local leader Satya Prakash Shukla, a cloth merchant in the same market, said all of them, including Kashmiris, had been running their respective businesses, peacefully for years. Shukla added that when he opened his shop in the market in 1982, there was “only one Muslim” but now the Muslim population in Rohru must have crossed 10,000 persons.

“I had gone to listen to (Prime Minister) Modiji’s speech at Dharamshala that day when I heard the news. Everything is okay between us,” Shukla said. However, he added, “Magar inki b toh galti hai…kitne Khan kaam kar rahe hai inke saath. Koi ID-card nahi hai unka. Kya pata kya kar ke aate hai wahan se…kis ko pathar maar ke aate hai..Kya bharosa kaun hai. (But it is their fault too. So many ‘Khans’ work with them. Nobody has any ID-card. Who knows what they did there before coming here. Who knows at whom they pelted stones before coming here? God knows who they are!)”

Meanwhile in Kashmir, a delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday met the Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order and Security, Muneer Ahmad Khan. The delegation is scheduled to meet the Governor’s Advisor, Vijay Kumar, on Thursday, over the issue.