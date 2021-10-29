Out river rafting, two women drown in Beas

Two women tourists were killed, one from Mumbai and another from Indore, and four were injured when a raft capsized in Beas river in Kullu district on Friday morning.

Deceased women were identified as Rukaiya Dahod (75) and Sakaira Bombey Wala (53).

According to Kullu police, a group of 11 women had came to Manali on Wednesday and they stayed at Hotel Raidu here. On Friday, they came from Manali to Baveli and hired two rafts for river rafting.

Six ladies were sitting on one raft and five on second raft which was floating behind first raft.

When these rafts reached near Chharudu, one raft capsized and six women sitting in it fell into the Beas river.

After this mishap, the guides of the both the rafts jumped in the water and saved four women but they could not save two among them.