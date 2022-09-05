scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Research scholars in Himachal to get Rs 3000 monthly, female employees to get 180 day adoption leave

The state Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur was held

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Corporation will be authorised to hire more manpower to streamline the functioning of its hotel units (Twitter/@CMOFFICEHP)

A bunch of key decisions regarding tourism department employees and scholars were taken on Monday during the state Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and saw the presence of Himachal Urban Development Minister Suresh Bharadwaj, among others.

Monday’s meeting also saw the Himachal government deciding to start Mukhya Mantri Shodh Protsahan Yojana, under which a monthly fellowship of Rs 3000 will be given to research scholars for a period of 3 years. The scheme is aimed at motivating youngsters to carry out qualitative research in the state.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to grant Child Adoption Leave of 180 days to regular female government employees by adopting Rule 43-B of CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972.

Also Read |Will win Himachal polls, gift it to Rahul: Pratibha at Delhi rally

New patwar circles in Mandesar and Dakriyana under Sub Tehsil Krishangarh in Solan, Lalari in Sub Tehsil Haroli of Una, Hathol and Tyalu in Nadaun Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district, Thapkaur under Indora tehsil and at Kamnala under Nurpur tehsil of Kangra district will be created, officials who attended the meeting said.

The Cabinet has also decided to enhance the Block Government Guarantee from Rs 35 crore to Rs 50 crore in favor of National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation, New Delhi.

Nearly 18 posts of different categories in the office of Advocate General of the state will be filled soon, the government decided during the meeting.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to increase the honorarium of Special Police Officers posted in border areas of the state by Rs 900 per month with effect from September 1 this year. This move is likely to benefit 510 Special Police Officers deployed in the border areas.

Also Read |Centre okays 229-cr STP for Shimla

A decision to revise the pay scales of the employees of HP Tourism Development Corporation was also taken at the 158th meeting of its board of directors, with the CM stating that the decision will benefit more than 1300 employees of the corporation.

The HPTDC, during the month of April to July, registered an income of Rs 45.91 crore and net profit of about Rs 11.79 crore.

Also Read |Our 10 guarantees to be implemented within time frame, there will be accountability: Himachal Cong

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Corporation will be authorised to hire more manpower to streamline the functioning of its hotel units.

The CM further emphasized the need for aggressive campaigns that should be undertaken for marketing the properties of Himachal Tourism Development Corporation through website and other social media platforms.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 08:30:12 pm
