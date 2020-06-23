Recovery of 1,735 kg poppy husk: HP police arrests 4

A police party searched the land of one of the accused and found 67 kilograms of poppy husk. (Photo: Avriette/Wikipedia) A police party searched the land of one of the accused and found 67 kilograms of poppy husk. (Photo: Avriette/Wikipedia)

The Una police has arrested four people in connection with the recovery of around 1,735 kilograms of poppy husk from a truck at Haroli last month, an official said.

According to SP Karthikeyan G, the police had come across gunny sacks filled with poppy husk in a truck during the checking of vehicles at Haroli on the night of May 30.

However, the driver of the truck had managed to escape at that time. “During investigation of the case, two suspects were taken into custody and interrogated. A police party searched the land of one of the accused and found 67 kilograms of poppy husk. Two more arrests were made after that,” said the SP.

