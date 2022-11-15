scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Record seizure of liquor, drugs during Assembly polls: Himachal Pradesh Police

Officials said 1,275 grams of heroin (chitta), 33 kilograms of charas, 126 grams of ganja and 347 grams of poppy husk were recovered during the elections.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said the police along with election staff recovered as much as 1.70 lakh litres of illicit liquor and Rs 4.21 crore in cash during the assembly elections, which is a new record. (File/Representational)

The Himachal Pradesh Police Monday said they recovered crores of rupees of unaccounted cash, nearly two lakh litres of illicit liquor and record amount of drugs during the just concluded assembly elections in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said the police along with election staff recovered as much as 1.70 lakh litres of illicit liquor and Rs 4.21 crore in cash during the assembly elections, which is a new record.

Officials said 1,275 grams of heroin (chitta), 33 kilograms of charas, 126 grams of ganja and 347 grams of poppy husk were also recovered during the elections.

The DGP said 232 flying squads and as many static surveillance teams were formed to check any illegal activity and 108 check points along borders with neighbouring states were set up, where CCTVs were also installed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: Putin’s Ukraine misadventure will undermine Mo...

Kundu said central forces were deployed at 27 distilleries across the state.

A total of Rs 4,20,91,940 was recovered during October 14 and November 12 when the model code of conduct was in force, he said. During this period, 575 challans under the mining Act were issued and Rs 33.6 lakh penalty was recovered from them, the officials said.

A total of 88,532 licensed weapons were submitted in various police stations during the elections, which is 91 per cent of the total such guns across the state.

Advertisement

As many as 945 persons were bound down and 863 non-bailable warrants were disposed of, the DGP said.

The state police chief said 67 companies of central forces were deployed for the smooth conduct of elections, including 25 companies were deployed at entry points in the state.

As many as 11,847 police personnel and 4,500 home guards, including 250 from Uttarakhand and 1,381 from Uttar Pradesh, were also deployed across the state during the elections, the statement from DGP said.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 07:50:11 am
Next Story

‘File status report on unmanned barricades in the city’: HC tells Delhi Police

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement