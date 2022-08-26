scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Rameshwar Thakur sworn-in as Himachal Public Service Commission chairman

Thakur was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday.

As per a notification issued by the state government, Rameshwar Singh Thakur will get a term of six years or till he attains the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier. (HPPSC website)

IPS officer Rameshwar Singh Thakur took oath as the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Friday at a ceremony held at the Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan.

Thakur was administered the oath of office by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday.

Apart from Thakur, former IAS officer Rakesh Sharma, Colonel (retired) Rajesh Kumar Sharma and Dr Nain Singh — who retired from the department of education in Himachal Pradesh University in June this year — were also administered oath as members of the HPPSC.

As per a notification issued by the state government, Rameshwar Singh Thakur will get a term of six years or till he attains the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.

Minutes before Dr Rachna Gupta, the previous appointee, was to take oath as the HPPSC head on August 18, the ceremony was cancelled, drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition, with Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Mukesh Agnihotri, demanding an explanation from Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. While sources said that Gupta had declined the post due to personal reasons, the government has maintained silence on the issue.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 09:29:31 pm
