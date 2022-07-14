Himachal Governor Rajendra Arlekar completes a year in office, says Raj Bhawan should be Lok Bhawan

Himachal Pradesh governor on Wednesday emphasised on the need of public access to government institutions on the completion of one year. Hailing from Goa, Rajendra Arlekar was BJP’s appointee as the state’s governor last year. Since assuming office, Arlekar has been aiming to make the governor a “people’s leader” by carrying out several outreach programmes.

“I have a belief that Raj Bhawan should be Lok Bhawan. At the end of the day, we all serve public in different capacities. And this is a sentiment that has been endorsed by other governors as well. By bridging the gap between governance and public, one can truly earn the faith of people,” Rajendra Arlekar told The Indian Express.

Since the last one year, the governor has made it a ritual to visit schools across the state and interact with students enrolled in primary section. The governor conducts a reading session and discussion is held on topics ranging from important historical events to freedom fighters.

The governor has also been visiting de-addiciton centres in Shimla and other districts to review conditions. Curbing drug menace has been a key issue for the government as a special task force was also set up earlier to combat illegal narcotic consumption. During routine visits, the governor has also been meeting farmers in order to promote the government’s scheme of doubling income.

“The government has a very visionary policy of doubling the income of farmers. From apples to tomato, there are several products that

are being produced and are crucial to livelihood of farmers in this region. The message behind the policy should be conveyed through all means possible,” said Arlekar.

Besides interactions, the doors of Raj Bhawan have been opened to public for several functions. A cultural event was held recently in the Darbar where students from a fine arts college were invited for cultural performances in the presence of other invitees. “While interacting with different sections of society, one can understand their issues. In the coming months, I plan to make more visits so that people realise there should be no barrier between government structures and the public,” Arlekar said.

Rajendra Arlekar (68) has been associated with BJP since more than three decades. He has been a two time MLA and was also appointed as Speaker of Goa assembly. Arlekar has held the state cabinet portfolio of environment, panchayats and forests. He was president of Goa BJP unit and was a member of party’s national executive committee. Arlekar earlier stated that the position of governor was a show of ‘trust’ for his continued work for the party.