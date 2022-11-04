Punjab teachers’ protest forces Kejriwal to leave speech midway

A group of teachers from Punjab raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh forcing him to leave his speech midway and leave the venue. Amid the melee, some AAP supporters beat up the protesters, who claimed that they will continue to protest at Kejriwal’s rallies both in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Earlier, Kejriwal took part in a road show to garner support for the AAP candidates in Solan. The road show began from bypass and moved to the old bus stand. At the bus stand, as he started to address the gathering, some people started raising slogans against him and AAP government in Punjab. They also threw some papers in the air.

As the protester continued to raise slogans, Kejriwal said they were “sponsored by opposition parties” to create a ruckus. He claimed that those protesting were “not the teachers from Punjab but hired elements of the Congress and BJP”.

Meanwhile, some AAP workers caught hold of the protesters and thrashed them.

Later, the protesters said that they had come to Shimla to meet Kejriwal as the Punjab government was yet to fulfil its promise. They said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not meeting them and Kejriwal was not coming to Punjab. One of the protesting teachers said that they will go to Gujarat too, where elections have been announced, and tell the people about the failed promises of the AAP. “Jahan, jahan Kejriwal jayenge, hum wahan, wahan jayenge (wherever Kejriwal goes, we will follow),” he said.

Amid the ruckus, Kejriwal left his speech midway and left the venue.

Earlier, Kejriwal targeted both Congress and BJP saying that the successive governments of the two parties only looted Himachal Pradesh. “Now, an honest party has come to Himachal. The state must give a chance to AAP. If we fail to fulfil our promises, we will not ask for votes again,” he said.

The Delhi CM said that the AAP has given 11 guarantees to the people of Himachal and all of them will be fulfilled if the party forms government in the state. Kejriwal said that the Himachal has got an opportunity to choose an honest party. “Corruption will end if AAP forms government,” he added.

Party in-charge of Himachal and Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains and state unit president Surjit Thakur were present in the roadshow.