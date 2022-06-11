President Kovind reaches Himachal on a two-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday arrived at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on a two-day visit to the state.

Security has been tightened in view of the President’s visit with paragliding, flying of drones and hot air balloons being prohibited in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts on June 11 when he is scheduled to visit Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

The President will preside over the sixth convocation of the central university in Dharamshala in Kangra district in the evening. He will visit Atal Tunnel Rohtang, which connects Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, on Saturday. The prestigious tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020.



Army Chief Gen Pande in HP, Uttarakhand

Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviewed the operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday. This is his maiden visit to the central sector of the India-China border.

The Army said in a statement that Pande is on a three-day visit to the forward areas on the LAC in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “This is the maiden visit of the Army Chief to this sector,” since he took over in May.

During his visits to the posts, Pande was briefed by the local commanders about the prevailing situation along the borders, and he held a “first-hand assessment of the operational preparedness in forward areas”. The Army said that Pande “emphasised the need for vigil and alertness along the borders” and expressed satisfaction “on the rapid improvement of defensive posture and operational readiness of formation”. He also appreciated the absorption of “modern technology in undertaking persistent surveillance.”

(With PTI inputs)