Pong dam report another 280 dead birds

The Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary Tuesday reported deaths of another 280 waterfowls taking the taking the death toll of migratory birds to 4,637. The birds are believed to be dying from H5N1 avian influenza, or avian flu, which was detected in some of their samples last week.

Of the newly found carcasses, 150 were old mortalities in the Dehra wildlife beat which were retrieved on Tuesday from swampy areas of the lake, chief wildlife warden Archana Sharma said. “The situation in the Dhameta range of the sanctuary has improved considerably with only two birds dead birds being reported dead there on Tuesday,” she said.

Sharma added that wildlife officials have requested the fisheries department to provide boats in the lake in order to retrieve the carcasses and deal with the outbreak. “The HP wildlife wing also attended a virtual meeting with the union ministry of environment, forests and climate change to discuss steps for the prevention of the outbreak,” she said.

Besides migratory birds, Himachal has also witnessed the deaths of some crows and other birds in various parts of the state, but no infection among the domestic poultry birds has been reported so far. However, in Solan district, a large number of dead poultry birds have been found dumped by the roadside on several days during the past week.

On Monday, the state government banned the import of all poultry products from other states for a week.