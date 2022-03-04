In poll year, Himachal CM presents Rs 51,365-cr Budget with no new taxes, special focus on social security

In the election year, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday presented a Rs 51,365 crore Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal with special focus on social security. No new tax has been proposed in the Budget, which saw an increase of Rs 2,234 crore from Rs 49,131.

Presenting his fifth and the last Budget before the hill state goes to polls later this year, Thakur said the debt burden on Himachal Pradesh has risen to Rs 63,200 crore from Rs 55,737 crore in the previous fiscal. Thakur said out of every Rs 100 to be spent by the government in next fiscal, Rs 11 would go towards loan repayment and Rs 10 on interest payment. In this way, over one-fifth of the total Budget amount will be paid on loan repayment and interest payment.

In other words, the state government will use over Rs 10,786 crore on loan repayment and interest payment out of the total Rs 51,365-crore Budget in 2022-23.

As per the Budget document, out of every Rs 100, Rs 26 will be spent on salaries, Rs 15 on pension, Rs 10 on interest payment, Rs 11 on loan repayment, Rs 9 for grants for autonomous bodies; while the remaining Rs 29 will be spent on other activities, including capital works.

The revenue receipts of 2022-23 are estimated at Rs 36,375 crore, whereas expenditure is likely to be Rs 40,278 crore — leading to a revenue deficit of Rs 3,903 crore.

Also read | Court asks Himachal to furnish details of pending tests at state forensic labs

The fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 9,602 crore for 2022-23, which is 4.98 per cent of the state’s gross domestic product (GSDP).

Presenting the Budget, Thakur said Rs 1,300 crore will be spent on providing social security pension to 7.50 lakh eligible persons. He announced to increase the old-age pension from Rs 1,001 to Rs 1,500 per month. He also announced to reduce the age limit from 70 years to 60 years for old age pension.

He also announced a hike in pension for destitute women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,150; for those between 60 years and 79 years, an increase from Rs 850 to Rs 1,100; and for those above 70 years and disabled, a jump from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,700.

The chief minister also hiked the grant given for widow remarriage from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

He announced Rs 5 crore for creating livelihood for urban youth, while a Bill will be tabled in the Assembly for fixing eligibility criterion.

In the health sector, the chief minister declared to create 500 new posts for doctors in the state.

Also read | Thakur govt feels heat of pension scheme protest

Thakur announced that a provision would be made whereby the Himcare Card for availing free health services for various ailments will be required to be renewed after three years instead of every year.

Allocating Rs 8,412 crore for education, he announced that that Sardar Patel University in the Mandi district would start functioning from April 2022.

Four flying schools will be set up for imparting training to fly drones in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Thakur also announced to construct 1000 new Anganwadi Bhawans in the state.

A total of 789 plans from NABARD worth Rs 3,200 crore was approved during the five-year tenure of the previous Congress government, whereas that during the current government stood at Rs 3,452 crore for 826 plans, he added.

To mitigate the effect of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre has allowed states to borrow beyond 3 per cent of the GDP, Thakur said. He said that there is a need to amend the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. A bill to amend the Act will be brought in this session, he said.

Thakur said Centre has allocated Rs 1868 crore for Bhanupali-Bilaspur rail line, Rs 335 crore for Nangal Talwara rail line and Rs 450 crore for Baddi-Chandigarh rail line in the Union Budget for 2022-23. He said, in the next fiscal, Rs 2,000 crore will be spent on alternative transport modes.