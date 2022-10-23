scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

PM Modi’s friend Gautam Adani buys apples for Rs 70-72 and sells them for Rs 250-300 … It is exploitation: Himachal Congress leader

Former state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore is contesting the November 12 polls from Theog, which was at the centre of recent protests by apple farmers. He tells The Indian Express, “If BJP has Mission Repeat, we have Mission Delete.”

Rathore talks to The Indian Express about his electoral debut, the Congress’s election strategy, the issues in the constituency, the apple farmers’ protests, and the Gandhis. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Despite years of organisational experience, the November 12 Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh will be the first electoral contest for former state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore. The 61-year-old is contesting from Theog constituency, the centre of the apple farmers’ protests that rocked the state. Rathore talks to The Indian Express about his electoral debut, the Congress’s election strategy, the issues in the constituency, the apple farmers’ protests, and the Gandhis.

Excerpts:

Congratulations, you are finally making an electoral debut.

Thank you very much! Chunaav pehali baar lad raha hoon, par chunaav ladaane ka lamba anubhav hai (I am fighting the election for the first time, but I have a long experience of making people contest elections). I have been associated with the party for a long time and have been serving it in various capacities, including holding different posts in the Pradesh Congress Committee.

What is your poll strategy?

There is anti-incumbency against the (BJP’s) Jai Ram Thakur government. Prices are rising. Development is at a standstill. Unemployment is high and the economy is in a bad shape. We will focus on these issues. When we registered four bypoll (one Parliament and three Assembly) victories last year, I was the PCC president. So, I know how to go to people and raise issues that touch them the most.

Your constituency is in the apple belt and the farmers have been protesting.

True! The apple belt has been completely ignored by the BJP government. The state apple industry is worth Rs 5,000 crore. It generates employment and strengthens the state economy. It was the only bright spot during the pandemic and it is not getting the required attention. The present government has stopped the subsidy on fungicides, which apple growers use. An apple carton is attracting 18 per cent GST now.

To save the Himachali apple, the Centre had promised to levy 100 per cent import duty on apples from abroad. That has not happened. They promised to mix apple juice in Pepsi-Cola drinks (a reference to a statement the PM made to combine apple juice with aerated drinks). That was a big joke. These companies have their own formulations, why will they go in for apple juice?

Then there is Mr (Gautam) Adani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s industrialist friend. He has constructed a controlled atmosphere store in the area. He buys apples for Rs 70-72 per kg and sells them for Rs 250-300 per kg. There is total exploitation of apple growers.

How do you think the Congress will perform in these elections?

We are winning for sure. People want change. For BJP’s Mission Repeat, we have Mission Delete.

Are you in the Chief Minister’s race?

Janab (sir), I’m not in the race. Selecting the CM candidate will be the prerogative of the party high command.

Many Congress leaders quit the party recently. How do you view this development?

They were all over-ambitious. Party mein rehate to zyada tod-fod karate (Had they stayed back, they would have indulged in anti-party activities). It is good that they have gone.

What is your take on Mallikarjun Kharge leading the party?

His win established the fact that there is internal democracy in the party. However, remember, the Gandhis will continue to be the unifying force. Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra is going to help the party in the long run.

But Himachal Pradesh does not figure on his padayatra route.

We will request him to come during campaigning.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 10:42:12 am
