scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

PM Modi likely to visit Himachal’s Chamba tomorrow

As per party officials, Modi will be the first PM to visit Chamba region. Last week Modi had inaugurated AIIMS in Bilaspur and attended the Dussehra festival in Kullu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at his supporters as he attends the International Kullu Dussehra festival, in Kullu, October 5, 2022. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make his second visit to the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh in a span of 10 days. The PM is likely to visit Chamba on October 13 to inaugurate various developmental projects.

As per party officials, Modi will be the first PM to visit Chamba region. Last week Modi had inaugurated AIIMS in Bilaspur and attended the Dussehra festival in Kullu.

The PM will inaugurate the 180 MW Bajoli Hydro Electric Project, lay the foundation stones of 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro Electric Project and 30.5 MW Deothal Chanju Hydro Electric Project and launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY).

A public meeting will also be held at Chamba Chowgan. Himachal Pradesh CM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the town.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alonePremium
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alone

Earlier, the CM had inaugurated 27 developmental projects worth Rs 83.42 crore in Bharmour constituency within Chamba.

The party is pondering over releasing its list of candidates closer to the assembly polls. The state BJP unit is heavily relying on the PM’s visibility to make gains as the polls come closer.

Two days after the PM’s visit, UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to address a gathering in Solan.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 10:37:04 am
Next Story

Why have 6 IITs boycotted THE World University Rankings third year in a row?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement