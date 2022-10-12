PM Modi likely to visit Himachal’s Chamba tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make his second visit to the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh in a span of 10 days. The PM is likely to visit Chamba on October 13 to inaugurate various developmental projects.

As per party officials, Modi will be the first PM to visit Chamba region. Last week Modi had inaugurated AIIMS in Bilaspur and attended the Dussehra festival in Kullu.

The PM will inaugurate the 180 MW Bajoli Hydro Electric Project, lay the foundation stones of 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro Electric Project and 30.5 MW Deothal Chanju Hydro Electric Project and launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY).

A public meeting will also be held at Chamba Chowgan. Himachal Pradesh CM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the town.

Earlier, the CM had inaugurated 27 developmental projects worth Rs 83.42 crore in Bharmour constituency within Chamba.

The party is pondering over releasing its list of candidates closer to the assembly polls. The state BJP unit is heavily relying on the PM’s visibility to make gains as the polls come closer.

Two days after the PM’s visit, UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to address a gathering in Solan.