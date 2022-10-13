PM Modi flags off India’s fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in the country from Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh. The train, equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features, will run between Una and New Delhi. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur were also present during the event.

The train that provides a comfortable and faster mode of travel is also considered to help boost tourism in the region. It will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds.

On its first journey today, the train will reach New Delhi this evening via Sri Anandpur Sahib, Chandigarh, and Ambala. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is expected to board the train from Chandigarh during the inaugural journey. Khattar had on Wednesday said the initiative will also benefit people of Punjab and Haryana who are travelling for work.

Launched in 2019, the new Vande Bharat trains have received more upgrades from high speed to advanced safety measures.

A Vande Bharat Express, which runs between Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Mumbai, was damaged after it met with cattle collision incidents for two consecutive days. In one incident, the train hit four buffaloes that strayed onto the railway tracks between Vatva and Maninagar stations, and in the other, the train collided with a cow at the Kanjari Boriyavi station in Kheda district.

Prime Minister, during his visit to the poll-bound state today, is also scheduled to attend multiple functions including the foundation laying ceremony of Bulk Drug Park. According to CM Thakur, this is PM Modi’s ninth visit to the state in the last five years.