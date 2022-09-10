Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer takes on Himachal govt

Nearly two months after she was superseded for the top administrative post in Himachal Pradesh, Nisha Singh, the senior-most officer in the hill state, has opened a front against the Jai ram Thakur-led BJP government asking how RD Dhiman, who was junior to her, was appointed as chief secretary. The 1987-batch officer has also written to Governor, seeking his intervention, stating that the current administrative dispensation in Himachal “has not been geared up positively towards lady officers and women in general”.

Currently posted as Principal Advisor (Training and FA) to Himachal Pradesh government, Nisha Singh, in the letter to the Governor, has stated that Dhiman’s appointment was done without “assigning any reason” even as she was “superseded”.

CM Thakur had on July 14 appointed Dhiman, a 1988-batch officer, as chief secretary, removing Ram Subagh Singh who had been holding the post since August 2021. Dhiman had superseded three IAS officers, including Nisha Singh who is Subagh’s wife, Ali Raza Rizvi and Sanjay Gupta.

On July 19, Nisha Singh wrote to the state government seeking a clarification on pooling training wings. The government responded on September 5.

In a letter dated September 8, she said the government did not define capacity building and no administrative authority was mentioned. “Moreover, I want to object…the experience and understanding of a junior officer who has been appointed as Chief Secretary is far less than that of the undersigned. Can he advise to the CM on (her) official work? On my representation, he cannot be involved as he is junior. My supersession had been unwarranted and in total ignorance of the work I have done with sincerity,” the letter further read.

The government has maintained that the decision to appoint chief secretary has been taken by the CM in his capacity.