scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer takes on Himachal govt

Currently posted as Principal Advisor (Training and FA) to Himachal Pradesh government, Nisha Singh, in the letter to the Governor, has stated that Dhiman's appointment was done without "assigning any reason" even as she was "superseded".

Nearly two months after she was superseded for the top administrative post in Himachal Pradesh, Nisha Singh, the senior-most officer in the hill state, has opened a front against the Jai ram Thakur-led BJP government asking how RD Dhiman, who was junior to her, was appointed as chief secretary. The 1987-batch officer has also written to Governor, seeking his intervention, stating that the current administrative dispensation in Himachal “has not been geared up positively towards lady officers and women in general”.

Currently posted as Principal Advisor (Training and FA) to Himachal Pradesh government, Nisha Singh, in the letter to the Governor, has stated that Dhiman’s appointment was done without “assigning any reason” even as she was “superseded”.

CM Thakur had on July 14 appointed Dhiman, a 1988-batch officer, as chief secretary, removing Ram Subagh Singh who had been holding the post since August 2021. Dhiman had superseded three IAS officers, including Nisha Singh who is Subagh’s wife, Ali Raza Rizvi and Sanjay Gupta.

On July 19, Nisha Singh wrote to the state government seeking a clarification on pooling training wings. The government responded on September 5.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...

In a letter dated September 8, she said the government did not define capacity building and no administrative authority was mentioned. “Moreover, I want to object…the experience and understanding of a junior officer who has been appointed as Chief Secretary is far less than that of the undersigned. Can he advise to the CM on (her) official work? On my representation, he cannot be involved as he is junior. My supersession had been unwarranted and in total ignorance of the work I have done with sincerity,” the letter further read.

The government has maintained that the decision to appoint chief secretary has been taken by the CM in his capacity.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 01:36:16 am
Next Story

Vijay Rupani appointed BJP incharge of Punjab, Chandigarh

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement