Over 92% of hospitalised Covid patients in Himachal under critical care or oxygen support

Over 92 per cent Covid patients admitted in Covid health centres and hospitals in Himachal Pradesh are either under critical care or on oxygen support, according to health officials.

There are currently around 32,000 active Covid patients in the state, most of whom are in home isolation. Around 2,250 patients are more severely ill and admitted in 53 dedicated Covid hospitals and health centres.

Only 180 of the admitted patients are on ordinary beds. More than 1,800 patients are on oxygen support, and around 240 patients are admitted in intensive care units (ICUs).

Himachal has been quick to ramp up its oxygen production and storage during the second wave of the disease, with the result that more than 600 out of 2,470 ‘oxygenated beds’ in the state are currently vacant, and each district has at least some such beds vacant presently.

However, ICU beds are scarce. There are no ICU wards in the districts of Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, and all three districts are located in the upper reaches of the state where inadequate road connectivity and rough weather can pose hurdles in the transfer of patients.

Three other districts – Kangra, Mandi, and Bilaspur – have no ICU beds vacant at the moment, while Sirmaur, Hamirpur and Chamba have less than five ICU beds available.

Capital Shimla, too, has no ICU beds available although seven such beds are available in the town of Rohru, some three hours away by road.

All districts have less than 10 ICU beds currently available with the lone exception of Una, where all 33 ICU beds are unoccupied. The state has a total of 291 beds in its ICU wards.

Covid in Himachal Pradesh

Total cases: 1.7 lakh

Total recoveries: 1.36 lakh

Total deaths: 2,552

New infections on Wednesday: 3,396

Deaths on Wednesday: 69