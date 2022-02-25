More than 130 from HP stranded in Ukraine, have sought MEA help: Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday said that over 130 people from state were stranded in Ukraine and he has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take necessary measures to facilitate their safe return.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Thakur said the state government is concerned about the safety and security of its people. The state’s chief secretary was already been in touch with the foreign secretary in this regard.

Earlier, replying to a question asked by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on stranded Himachal Pradesh residents in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, Thakur said the state government till now does not have an exact figure.

Thakur said on the third day of the ongoing budget session that the kin of those stuck in the country have been asked to inform the government about their exact location on CM Helpline 1100.

So far, the parents of 60 youths have contacted for the safe return of their wards but the exact number could be more, he added. “Other parents should also inform the government as it will help us in better coordination with the Centre for the safe evacuation of the state’s residents,” Thakur said.

He said a number of people from the hill state had gone to Ukraine to pursue MBBS, or for jobs purposes and businesses.

Earlier, raising the issue, Agnihotri said many Himachal Pradesh students were stuck in Ukraine and the government should extend all possible help for their safe return.