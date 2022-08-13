Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

A portion of the highway between Parwanoo and Solan, inaugurated last year, collapsed Thursday, bringing traffic on the route to a standstill.

Two vehicles were damaged in the collapse. The Shimla-Kalka highway will remain closed until further notice. Local residents travelling on the route said the road had shown signs of degradation in the past few days before caving in on Thursday.

A S Khural, project director of NHAI, said, “We received information that a portion of the highway collapsed due to rain and at the moment, we are ascertaining the process of restoration. Consultations are being carried out, following which we can determine a timeline before it is functional. Construction was carried out in 2018 and the project was inaugurated last year. The cause behind the collapse will be determined in detail.”

Highway authorities said the project was completed on the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model by GR Infraprojects. Engineers and infrastructure experts have been called from Delhi who will be examining the road structure. Officials are yet to come up with a timeline for the road to become functional but said it could take up to weeks.