On the run for 36 years, man held for murdering his employer in Mandi

Thirty-six years after he murdered a man in a Mandi hotel, the law has caught up with Kishan Dev Paul. The proclaimed offender (PO) cell of the Mandi police arrested 60-year-old Paul in Delhi on Friday, bringing him to Mandi to face murder charges.

Paul, who also used an alias of Kishan Nath, is a resident of Manupur village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. On May 21, 1984, a 24-year-old Paul allegedly killed his employer to rob him of Rs 10,000, the police said.

According to ASI Om Parkash Sharma, incharge of the PO cell, Paul worked as a labourer and had come to Mandi along with the victim and two others on a business trip. The victim was engaged in the sale and purchase of used cement bags and other items, and had brought along Paul with him after hiring him for labour. The duo were staying at a hotel in the town where Paul allegedly killed the victim to rob him, before fleeing the scene. The Mandi police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC at the Mandi Sadar police station, and in June 1986, Paul was declared a proclaimed offender by Mandi’s Chief Judicial Magistrate.

After fleeing Himachal Pradesh, Paul went to Mumbai, where he worked in various jobs for ten years. He visited his native village in UP from time to time, but never stayed there for long fearing the law, said the police. Later, he worked in Delhi, Chandigarh and other places, but kept changing places and jobs.

“Paul had left behind a bag in the hotel, which gave him away, as it contained his identification papers and other clues. He probably knew this and that’s why he never stayed for long at his home. The police went there several times but could never locate him,” said Parkash.

However, during a recent trip to UP, the police learnt that Paul had started working in the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi in Delhi. A police team went there and found Paul, who had started working there only a day or two ago. After his arrest, he claimed that he had not killed the victim but had fled in panic after finding him dead, said a police official.

He was brought to Mandi and produced before a magistrate, who remanded him to police custody. Police officials said that they are examining the files related to the case and further investigation into the case is on.

