Not right that some tenants being asked to vacate due to communal divisions: Himachal Police

According to the DGP, a total of 421 people have been identified and quarantined in the State. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) According to the DGP, a total of 421 people have been identified and quarantined in the State. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday said some tenants in the state had been asked to vacate their accommodations due to communal divisions.

“This is not right. During times like this, all of us must rise above our differences and put up a united front against the virus,” said DGP S R Mardi in a video address to the public, without elaborating on these instances.

The DGP also thanked members of Tablighi Jamaat for coming forward and reporting their travel history to the health surveillance authorities. “A total of 421 people, including those who went to Delhi and others who came in close contact with them, have been identified and quarantined,” he said.

Salary cut for CM

The state Cabinet, at a meeting held Tuesday, decided to make a 30 per cent deduction in the salaries/honorariums of the Chief Minister, Speaker and deputy Speaker of the Assembly, ministers, MLAs, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of all boards and corporations, and all other “political appointees” for a period of one year. The Cabinet also suspended the Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana for two years.

“These funds will be used to strengthen the government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of COVID-19 in the state,” a statement by the government said.

The Cabinet also paid its tributes to para trooper Bal Krishan from Puid village in Kullu, and Subedar Sanjeev Kumar from Dehra village in Bilaspur, who died during an infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir on Sunday, the statement said.

41 lakh people covered in case-finding campaign

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said that teams of ASHA workers, in a door-to-door Active Case Finding Campaign launched a few days ago, have so far recorded the health and travel details of 41 lakh people in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd