No ICU beds in six districts of Himachal, says government data

There are currently no ICU beds available for Covid patients in six out of 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh, data provided by dedicated Covid hospitals and health centres in the state have stated.

Following the directions of Himachal High Court, information on availability of oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and other beds at each Covid centre in the state is made public by the state government on a daily basis.

According to the update on Friday, in three districts of the state – Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti – there are no ICU beds at all, while in three other districts — Sirmaur (28 beds), Mandi (50 beds) and Bilaspur (four beds) — all ICU beds were occupied.

In Kangra district, only two out of the 72 available ICU beds are unoccupied, while in Solan, three out of 17 ICU beds are available. In Shimla district, seven ICU beds are currently available but they are all in a civil hospital in Rohru and no ICU bed is currently available in the capital town.

As far as oxygen-supported beds are concerned, the situation is worrying in four districts of the state. In Kinnaur, only three of 22 oxygen beds are available, while in Kullu and Una districts, five and seven oxygen beds are vacant, respectively.

In Kangra, which is the worst-hit district in terms of active Covid cases, there are no oxygen-supported beds left for patients. In fact, 498 patients are sharing 488 such beds in the district, the data says.

Overall in Himachal, there are a total of 3,087 beds in Covid hospitals and health centres, including 2,250 oxygen-supported beds and 264 ICU beds. A total of 695 beds are currently unoccupied, including 400 oxygen-supported beds, 59 ICU beds and 236 other beds, according to the government data.