Night curfew, cap on indoor gatherings: Himachal tightens Covid curbs

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Wednesday decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am throughout the state besides closing indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms, langers etc. across the state. It also decided to allow 50 per cent gathering indoors in marriage palaces, banquet halls etc.

Apart from this there is no mask-no service policy in the state and, in religious places there would be a ban on langars.

According to the notifications issued by the Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, the Cabinet decision will come into effect immediately in all districts and shall remain in force till further order.

The Cabinet also decided to regularise the services of part time water carriers of Education Department who have completed 11 years of services (7 years as part time and four years as daily wagers) as on 30th September, 2021. This would benefit 1782 water carriers.

Apart from this, 129 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in Forest Department will be filled on contract basis.

Despite strong opposition from the Congress, the Cabinet has given its consent to award upgradation, operation and management of Culture Center of Tourism Development at Baragran in Manali area of Kullu district to successful bidder.

The Cabine also decided to convert Himachal Pradesh Road and other Infrastructure Development Corporation (HPRIDC) into a Public Limited Company.

Consent was given for MoU between Himachal Pradesh and Haryana related governments to construct Adi Badri Dam on river Som and its linkage with Saraswati river.

In other decisions, the Cabinet decided to upgrade Primary Health Centre, Pandoh, to Community Health Centre and opening of Primary Health Centre at Kot in Mandi.

It also decided to upgrade Community Health Centre, Rewalsar, in Mandi district to Civil Hospital.

The 30-bedded CHC at Dehar will be turned into to 40-bedded Civil Hospital and the PHC in Jachchh in Mandi district will be made into a CHC.

Gram Panchayats Randhar and Majhwar will get PHCs, along with upgrading PHC, Raison, to CHC.

It also decided to upgrade Civil Hospital, Manali, in Kullu district to 100-bedded hospital along with creation of 33 posts of different categories to facilitate the people of the area.

The Cabinet gave its nod to upgrade government high schools, Pota Manal, Sakholi, Shawga Kando, Thonta and Kotla Panjaula in Sirmaur district to government senior secondary schools. Further, government middle schools, Bella, Gundah, Badwa in Sirmaur district will be upgraded to Government High Schools along with creation of 42 posts of different categories to man these educational institutions.

It also decided to upgrade government primary schools, Shamati and Rabaun in Solan district to government middle schools along with creation and filling up of nine posts of different categories to manage these schools.

Further, government middle schools Dhimla and Lug in Bharmour area of Chamba district and those in Kishori and Bhujand in Lahaul-Spiti will be made government high schools.

The Cabinet also decided to open Horticulture Extension Centres at Kindar in Development Block Sundernagar and Mahog and Mahunag in Development Block Karsog in Mandi district to facilitate the horticulturists of the area.

Also, seven posts of Assistant Professors in IGMC, Shimla and Atal Institute of Medical Superspeciality Chamiyana will filled through direct recruitment.

The Cabinet has decided to open new veterinary dispensaries in village Heerpur, Bhuppur and Khodari Majri in Sirmaur district along with creation and filling of requisite posts to run these dispensaries.

The government has also given its nod to create Patwar circle Killing under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district to facilitate the people of the area. Apart from this, Dhuan Devin Patwar Circle will be created in Mandi Sadar tehsil by carving out it from existing Patwar Circle Pandoh, Majhwar and Nela in Mandi district.