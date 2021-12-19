‘Need concrete steps at ground level to reduce climate change impact’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that glaciers were an important part of our ecosystem and we need to take concrete measures at the ground level to reduce the impact of climate change. He was speaking at the climate change conference-2021 organised by the department of Environment, Science and Technology.

He said that the state government was focusing on strengthening irrigation facilities, increasing agricultural production, improving socio-economic conditions of the people, ensuring economic security and rural infrastructure.

He claimed that major steps have been taken to ensure sustainable development and environment protection in the state. To reduce the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the state government was focusing on the use of green fuels like hydropower and solar energy. He said that the state was very rich in hydropower resources and 10519 MW has been tapped so far. He added that the State Clean Fuel Policy would soon be brought to reduce air pollution.

He said that there was a need to make collective efforts to tackle the problem of climate change. We must support meaningful global warming legislation and improve the energy efficiency of power plants as well as increase the use of renewable energy sources, he said.

The CM laid the foundation stone of the Digital Climate Change Reference Center through an online medium.

Thakur also issued guidelines for knowledge networks on Climate Change and Disaster Response. He also launched State Action Plan Part-II on Climate Change and CAFRI Programme in Himachal Pradesh.

German Ambassador Walter J Linear stressed that we need to undertake collective efforts to deal with the climate change problem.

Sonam Wangchuk, President, Student Educational and Culture Women of Ladakh, appreciated the ambitious measures taken by Himachal Pradesh in the field of environmental protection.

Director General, National Disaster Management Authority Kamal Kishore said that disaster management plans should be prepared for every area. He stressed on the need for formation of State Disaster Response Force in all the States.

Senior Advisor, Department of Science and Technology Government of India, Akhilesh Gupta said that global warming was a big challenge for the world. He emphasised the need to develop a multi-hazard warning system.

Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Science and Technology Prabodh Saxena welcomed the CM and all the dignitaries and gave detailed information about the conference.