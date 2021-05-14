Himachal: Nearly 4,000 challans issued for not wearing a mask in one week

Around 3,700 challans were issued in Himachal Pradesh during the last one week for not wearing face masks, according to state police data. A total fine of Rs 24.11 lakh was collected for these covid-19 violations from May 7 to May 13, i.e. since a ‘covid curfew’ was enforced in the state.

The maximum challans were issued in the police district of Kangra (768), followed by Mandi (567) and Baddi (510). In Lahaul and Spiti, not a single person was caught without a face mask.

During the same period, 245 challans were issued under section 115 of the Police Act for violations in market places such as not maintaining socially distant queues in front of shops, not marking circles for the queue or for not wearing masks properly. A fine of Rs 3.62 lakh was imposed for these violations and in 26 such instances, FIRs were also registered against the offenders, the police said.

Meanwhile, 30 challans and two FIRs were registered against wedding organisers for violating covid norms. Currently, weddings can be held in Himachal with a maximum attendance of 20 persons after seeking permission from the district authorities. No DJs or feasts are allowed at such functions. Rs 1.22 lakh was collected as penalty for wedding-related violations.