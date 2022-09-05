NCRB report: Overall crime down in Himachal but NDPS cases up

The latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has been a mixed bag for Himachal Pradesh. While overall crime has decreased, there has been an increase in specific crimes.

The total number of IPC crimes in the state for the year 2021 stood at 13,041 while there were 14,803 and 14,480 such crimes in 2020 and 2019 respectively. The state has a chargesheet rate of 83.9 per cent, the sixth highest in the country.

The total number of cases, including IPC and special and local laws (SLL), were 18,833, nearly 2,000 less than the previous year. .

There were 192 cases of outraging the modesty of a woman at a rate of 5.3 per cent. As per data, there were 360 victims of rape and the crime rate stood at 9.8 per cent. Overall, the state reported 1,599 crimes against women in comparison to 1,614 in 2020 and 1,636 in 2019.

The total number of violent crimes, including murder, dipped to 1,762 in 2021 from 1,817 in 2020 and 1,833 in 2019. The state registered 244 crimes pertaining to violations of the SC/ST Act. The number of environmental offences also dipped from 198 in 2020 to 163 in 2021.

In addition, there were 475 cases of theft along with 21 cases of fraud. The state police also filed 4,506 cases related to drugs and liquor.

However, specific crimes have registered an increase. Himachal Pradesh has the fourth highest number of crimes committed by foreigners in the country, as per the data. In 2021, there were 138 crimes committed by foreigners, an increase of 39 from the previous year.

Another area of concern is the use of drugs. The state ended second on the list of crimes committed under the NDPS Act, notching a crime rate of 20.8 per cent. Neighbouring Punjab clocked the highest number of crimes related to narcotics. As per the report, 1,537 NDPS Act cases were reported from Himachal Pradesh.

The state had 430 kidnapping cases involving 59 children. In the year 2020, there were 343 such instances. Crimes against children went up from 636 in the previous year to 740 in 2021, according to the report.

The police believe that instead of reacting to crimes, adopting a pre-emptive approach has impacted the crime rate. “On account of shifting from the traditional doctrine of reactive policing to predictive policing and then following it up with a thorough trial, our crime rate has dipped. Now that we have got a firm handle on crime, I am confident that in the future it will dip further,” said DGP Sanjay Kundu.