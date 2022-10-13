PM Modi lays foundation stone for bulk drug park, flags off Vande Bharat Express in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday laid the foundation for a bulk drug park and flagged off a new Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh’s Una Thursday. He also inaugurated a Rs 128-crore Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in the Saloh village in Una.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Governor Rajendra Arlekar accompanied PM Modi.

The inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express was from Amb Andaura, Una, to New Delhi railway station. Modi inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express and took stock of the onboard facilities. The PM also inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of the train.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel and the travel time from Una to New Delhi will be reduced by two hours, said officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train, in Una, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Photo: PIB via PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train, in Una, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Photo: PIB via PTI)

“Today, work is beginning on the second bulk drug park of the country at Una. Various projects have been inaugurated or their foundation stones have been laid in Himachal Pradesh today. These will greatly benefit the people,” said PM Modi.

“Being chosen as one of the only three states for a bulk drug park is a momentous decision for the state and is a result of our affection and dedication for the state,” he said.

The prime minister remarked that earlier governments at Himachal and the Centre paid no attention to the needs and aspirations of the citizens of the state. “It was our mothers and sisters who have suffered the most because of such a situation,” Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted that the government is providing treatment expenses up to Rs 5 lakh for the poor and needy through Jan Aushadhi Kendra under the aegis of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Modi said the Nangal Dam-Talwara railway line was approved 40 years ago and no progress was seen on the ground till the current government took it up in right earnest.

“Unlike earlier times when Himachal was valued less on its strength and more on the basis of the number of its Parliamentary seats, long pending demand for educational institutes in the state is being tackled with urgency. Himachal had to wait for the double-engine government to get IIT, IIIT, IIM, and AIIMS. Education sector-related initiatives in Himachal Pradesh will immensely benefit the students,” Modi said during the IIIT inauguration.

The officials gifted Modi with the Himachali cap, shawl, ‘Dev Rath’ and chunari of Mata Chintpurni.

Modi further visited Chamba to address a large gathering. This is his second visit to the poll-bound state within a span of 10 days.

“Today Himachal has the power of a double-engine government. The progress has been made at twice the capacity. Earlier work was done where it was easy and had political benefits. That is why the remote places would not get facilities like water, and roads. Regions like the hills would be deprived of many things. This party has ensured that such regions have all facilities,” said Modi.

He said Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti are among the places that have achieved 100 per cent water supply. Slamming the previous government, Modi said these regions were deemed inaccessible and therefore could not be developed.

“Earlier, people from Himachal would come to Delhi with requests. Today when the Himachal CM visits Delhi, he comes bearing gifts. He informs us that work has begun on developmental projects. Himachal today doesn’t beg for its rights, it asserts its rights and even orders. The public is my high command,” Modi said as the BJP is heavily relying on his visibility ahead of the polls.