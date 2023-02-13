Mountain Goat expedition kicks off from Shimla

The 10th edition of Mountain Goat winter expedition was flagged off by minister Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla on Sunday. The expedition has participants from across the country who will travel through the hilly terrain in their 4×4 vehicles. A total of 70 cars will be part of the convoy for next week.

“There are several scenic areas in the state, and large-scale participation will only bring awareness about them,” said Singh.

The expedition is a test of driving skill and endurance as the convoy will cover 1,500 km till February 19 and will pass through areas with less than minus 30 degrees of temperature. The route will start from Shimla through Manali, Kaza, and Lahaul.