Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Mountain Goat expedition kicks off from Shimla

“There are several scenic areas in the state, and large-scale participation will only bring awareness about them,” said Singh.

The route will start from Shimla through Manali, Kaza, and Lahaul. (Representational/File)

The 10th edition of Mountain Goat winter expedition was flagged off by minister Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla on Sunday. The expedition has participants from across the country who will travel through the hilly terrain in their 4×4 vehicles. A total of 70 cars will be part of the convoy for next week.

The expedition is a test of driving skill and endurance as the convoy will cover 1,500 km till February 19 and will pass through areas with less than minus 30 degrees of temperature. The route will start from Shimla through Manali, Kaza, and Lahaul.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 05:23 IST
