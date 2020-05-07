Mother of COVID-19 patient tests positive, Himachal Pradesh tally jumps to 47

Municipal corporation employees spray disinfectants in Shimla. Municipal corporation employees spray disinfectants in Shimla.

The mother of a COVID-19 patient who passed away due to renal failure two days ago too tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 47. The woman, who belongs to Sarkaghat in Mandi district, has been admitted to IGMC hospital in Shimla.

Her 21-year-old son had travelled to NCR for a kidney-related treatment and had returned home a few days ago. Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state in the last four days while at least three people who had recently left the state tested positive in neighbouring Punjab and J&K.

Additional chief secretary (health) R D Dhiman said that there are currently six active patients in the state and none of them is serious or critical. Samples of 522 people were tested on Thursday, he said, out of which 127 tested negative while the results of the remaining samples were awaited at the time of filing of this report. More than 9,000 people have been tested in the state so far, Dhiman said.

Russian national booked for entering state without pass

The Shimla police said that a man from Nirmand in Kullu district and a woman from Omsk city in Russia were found hiding in a truck which was stopped at the police barrier at Shoghi on Wednesday. Neither the duo nor the driver and cleaner of the truck had a curfew permit and had come here all the way from Noida, the police said. They told the police they were stranded in Noida after the lockdown and were on their way to Nirmand.

The two of them, along with the driver and the cleaner of the truck, were booked under sections 188, 269, 270 and 34 of the IPC at the Boileauganj police station and then shifted to quarantine centres.

Help farmers, workers,businesses: BJP to govt

In a letter to the HP government, the state BJP on Thursday recommended a slew of measures to help farmers, workers and others tide over the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. The party said that flower growers and cultivators of peas and strawberries have suffered heavy losses due to a sudden fall in demand, lack of transport and also due to hailstorms. The government must come up with a policy to help them and also help apple and tomato farmers in marketing their produce in the coming days. The BJP also recommended relief and relaxation measures for workers who have lost their jobs, small businesses and those engaged in the tourist industry.

