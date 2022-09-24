In poll-bound Himachal, PM Modi says it is BJP’s priority to encourage youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said India was benefitting from the enthusiasm and skills of the youth of Himachal Pradesh, adding that it was the BJP’s priority to further encourage them. He was virtually addressing a youth rally in the poll-bound state.

“Be it sports or art, the enthusiasm and skills of the youth of Himachal Pradesh are benefitting the nation. It is the priority of the BJP to encourage the youth,” PM Modi said in Mandi, reported news agency ANI.

Praising the growth of the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh, he claimed the BJP government commenced the facility of e-visa for the tourists and made efforts to bring tourism out from the shackles of the Covid pandemic. He said the BJP government allocated Rs 14,000 crores for national highways in Himachal Pradesh and brought rope-way facilities in developing villages near the border areas of the state. The Prime Minister also said it was the BJP, that granted tribal status to the Hattee community living in the Trans-Giri region of the state.

Two weeks ago, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister approved the Constitution amendment Bill to grant tribal status to the Hatti community. The move is expected to boost the ruling party’s chances in the coming Assembly elections as the Hattis form an electorally influential community in Himachal Pradesh.

The ‘Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally,’ organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was held at the Paddal Maidan in Mandi. Over a lakh youth from across the state participated. Modi was to attend the rally, but later addressed it virtually due to inclement weather.

The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year. Ahead of the poll, a high-level team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had begun a three-day visit to the state to review the preparations. Kumar, yesterday held meetings with state Chief Secretary R D Dhiman and Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu.