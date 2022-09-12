Missing for 4 days, 4 trekkers rescued from Tibba region

Four trekkers, who were missing for past four days, have been rescued from Tibba region on Sunday, officials said.

The four people, identified as Abhijit Banik, 43, Chinmoy Mondal, 43, Dibash Das, 37, and Binoy Das, 31, had gone on an expedition to Mt Ali Ratni Tibba in Kullu’s Malana last week.

The disaster management authorities were informed about the missing persons by three members of the expedition who had returned to Wadchem base near Malana.

An intensive search was launched by teams of State Disaster Management Authority, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) and local administration. Around 20 personnel were deployed for the search operation geared with satellite phones.

Air support was also requested and the missing persons were spotted in Tibba region during an aerial operation.

On Sunday, two Air Force helicopters left Bhuntar Airport with six officials and rescued the stranded mountaineers.