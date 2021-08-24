‘Misbehaviour’ complaint against DGP: HP Bar body calls meeting

The Himachal High Court Bar Association on Monday called for a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the alleged case of a woman advocate of the bar being misbehaved with by the Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu.

Himachal High Court Bar Association president Nareshwar Singh Chandel issued the notice for the meeting in which it is stated that an advocate had alleged that DGP Kundu misbehaved with her and has falsely implicated her in a case under Sections 107 and 151. The complainant has also sent the video of the entire incident, Chandel said.

After going through the video evidence, the notice said, it had become apparent the DGP had misused his position and had acted like a ‘thanedar’ at the spot.

Chandel said that there was a dispute over an ashram property where the complainant’s father is a trustee. Kundu apparently called the complainant to a temple in the ashram last Saturday on the pretext of solving the issue. When she reached there, he apparently humiliated her.

Contacted, Kundu, said that the woman is an accused, and cases were going on against her father and her for cheating, forgery, and trespass in criminal courts. He further added that the woman goes to the temple daily with her dog, which terrifies the priests there.

Meanwhile, the bar is set to have received another complaint from one Mohan Sharma, a member of Himachal Pradesh High Court Bar Association, against the Registrar of Cooperative Society, Rajesh Sharma, Chandel said.