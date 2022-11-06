scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

In manifesto, Cong vows free pilgrimage for elders, religious tourism circuit

The loftiest promise in this section is a pledge of free pilgrimage to any shrine of choice for all elderly in the state, with the Congress promising to foot the bill for such a trip every four years.

himachal polls 2022, himachal pradesh elections, congress news 2022, indian expressCongress Saturday went all out to make a religious pitch in its manifesto. (File)

Apart from the 10 guarantees that it had announced in the run up to the Himachal Pradesh elections, the Congress Saturday went all out to make a religious pitch in its manifesto, rolling out ambitious promises ranging from a free once-in-four-years pilgrimage for all elderly to a dedicated budget for the promotion of religious tourism in every Assembly constituency.

The party’s manifesto — ‘Himachal, Himachaliyat aur Hum’— released at Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla here includes a stand-alone segment titled – “Devsthan and Tirth Yatras” (Temples and Pilgrimages).

The loftiest promise in this section is a pledge of free pilgrimage to any shrine of choice for all elderly in the state, with the Congress promising to foot the bill for such a trip every four years.

Also Read |Pension scheme, jobs and sops for apple orchards in Congress manifesto ahead of Himachal polls

It includes a provision for attendants to accompany the elderly on such trips.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Deadline Postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Deadline Postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity
BJP banks on Modi as across Himachal, discontent brews over pension schem...Premium
BJP banks on Modi as across Himachal, discontent brews over pension schem...

AICC in-charge of Himachal Rajeev Shukla also announced a “Dev Bhumi Vikas Nidhi”, a fund that entails dedicating budgeting for each assembly constituency to promote religious tourism.

The Congress, which has made promises probably for the first time in any election manifesto, has further promised to double the annual contribution to state-supported temples.

Emoluments to temple priests will also be raised to twice from what they are getting now.

Advertisement

The manifesto also states that tourism circuits will be developed to strengthen religious tourism and the special budget for the restoration and modernisation of temples in the state would be set up.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 07:51:45 am
Next Story

How AI helps shape traffic law and order in Chandigarh

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement