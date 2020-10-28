Man uploads obscene photos of wife: Heinous crime, breach of trust, says HC as it denies bail

The court called it a “heinous crime” since the impact it has on the soul, mind and physical health of the victim is “beyond imagination”.

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a Mandi resident who allegedly uploaded obscene photographs and videos of his wife on the internet.

The man was booked earlier this month after his wife complained that he clicked her nude photographs and threatened to make them public unless she pressurised her father to buy a two-wheeler for him.

When she resisted, he allegedly beat her and uploaded the photographs on the social media after creating a fake Facebook ID using her identity.

Dismissing the bail plea, the court observed that the relationship of husband and wife is a privileged one. “The institution of marriage inspires trust and confidence which leads to complete surrender of spouses to each other. Posting and uploading nude photographs of spouse, particularly of wife, in public domain amounts to betrayal of the mutual trust and confidence which the marital relation implies. It is stripping off a woman in public by the husband himself who is duty-bound to protect her,” the court said.

The court called it a “heinous crime” since the impact it has on the soul, mind and physical health of the victim is “beyond imagination”.

