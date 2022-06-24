Man from Kasauli launched online hunt for stolen heritage thermometer

In Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli, a priceless heritage item has been stolen and an online hunt has been started to locate it and inform potential auction houses abroad about its theft.

For years, passers-by on the Lower Mall could glance at the large ‘Stephens’ Inks’ thermometer hanging outside Hotel Alasia and know the temperature. But unnoticed by many, it was stolen a year and a half ago and its absence was realised by a regular Kasauli just a few days ago.

Ashwini Kumar, who stays in Chandigarh but has a lifelong association with the hill station and its heritage, has started an online quest to find out where the century-old artefact may have landed after its theft from Kasauli. He suspects it may find its way to some auction house abroad where it will fetch a handsome price. He has posted an appeal on his Facebook Page ‘Kasauli Hills’ asking for the thermometer to be spotted.

“For the past couple of months I had been observing that the large metal and glass thermometer was no longer displayed on the wall of Hotel Alasia. However, I thought it may be under repairs or undergoing a paint job. But a few days back I decided to ask the hotel management about it and was shocked to know that it had been stolen several months back,” says Ashwini.

Devendra Kumar, the Manager at Hotel Alasia, a property dating back to the British Raj, says the theft took place on the night of December 26, 2020. “Because of the on and off lockdowns during Covid, the hotel was often not in a functional state and the CCTV cameras were not functional. However, the night the theft took place there were guests staying at the hotel,” he says.

The hotel manager suspects the hand of some locals in the theft. “Guests have told me that the thermometer can fetch lakhs in an auction. It was in perfect working condition and we handled it very carefully lest it get damaged,” he says.

According to information shared online by Jason Clark Antiques, a UK-based dealers in antique instruments, Stephens’ Ink sign reading “Stephens’ Ink for all temperatures” has a Fahrenheit scale which reads from 0 to 140 and has an enormous spirit filled thermometer running through a central groove.

“Stephens’ Inks were formed in 1832 by Henry Stephens. In the early twentieth century, Stephens’ Inks would be used during Scott’s ill-fated mission to the South Pole and were also used to sign the Treaty of Versailles that formally ended hostilities in World War One,” says Jason Clark Antiques on its website.

As per information available online, these signs are amongst the most collected of all tin advertising signs and these giant thermometers were featured in films too.

According to Ashwini, this thermometer was installed in 1920 in Kasauli when the Hotel Alasia building was a bank. “It (the building) was purchased by one Mr Tidwell in 1938 and converted into a hotel in 1941. It was named after Mary Pearl Alasia, an associate of Tidwell, who died in 1940 in Kasauli,” he says.

Stephens’ advertising thermometers have been spotted and photographed on buildings as far away as Istanbul, Aleppo, Syria, a railway station in Peru and the Settlers’ Museum in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Unfortunately, it will no longer be spotted and photographed in Kasauli unless the online hunt for it launched by Ashwini and his fellow Kasauli aficionados succeeds.