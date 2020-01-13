Man dies after skidding on slippery road, second death in Shimla in 2 days

Parts of Himachal Pradesh saw light snowfall and rain in the last 24 hours. (File) Parts of Himachal Pradesh saw light snowfall and rain in the last 24 hours. (File)

A man died in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla allegedly after skidding on a slippery road, the second such death in the city since heavy snowfall on Wednesday.

The body of 59-year-old Mahipal was found on stairs near Luv-Kush Chowk Sunday morning, police said. A resident of Krishna Nagar, he died after skidding on a slippery road, they said.

However, a probe under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said.

On Friday, 77-year-old Kanchowk died after falling on a slippery snow-bound road near Tibti Colony. Kanchowk suffered head injuries and was taken to IGMC hospital where he was declared dead. Police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC in that case too.

A number of people have suffered injuries after falling on slippery roads since Wednesday and treated at IGMC and Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospitals.

Meanwhile, light snowfall and rain in some parts of Himachal Pradesh occurred in last 24 hours with the meteorological department issuing orange and yellow warning for January 13 and 16 for heavy rain and snowfall. The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, while yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather.

Issuing advisory, the weatherman said that heavy rain, snowfall may occur in several parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba and Solan district whereas thunderstorm may take place in Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts on January 13 and 16.

Following weather forecast, Kullu police advised local residents and tourists to not travel up to the higher reaches and snowbound areas of the district.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said owing to the MeT warning of heavy rain and snowfall in the district from January 12 to 19 people should avoid travelling to the higher reaches as it might prove fatal. In a post on social media, Kullu police has asked people to call 107, a toll-free number, in case of any emergency.

