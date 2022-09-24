Man arrested in cyber fraud case from Himachal Pradesh

A 38-year-old man was arrested from Himachal Pradesh for allegedly cheating a woman of over Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of high returns on investment, Rohini police said.

Rohit Sehrawat, the accused, would target women above 35 years of age, police added.

He had also been reported missing by his parents two years ago.

A complaint, according to police, was filed at the Cyber Station with the complainant alleging that she had received a friend request on social media from a person, who pretended to be an officer of the Delhi Metro as well as a share market investor.

He persuaded her to invest Rs 25,000 and 50,000 on two different occasions, doubling her money on both instances.

When she made a deposit of over Rs 15 lakh in multiple accounts, he stopped responding to her calls and never gave her any money.

The suspect, who was constantly changing his location, was found during the investigation in Haridwar, police said. The team searched for him there, but he had shifted to Himachal Pradesh. He was apprehended during a raid in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

Advertisement

The accused, according to police, got the idea behind the scam from online videos. They said that he created a social media ID showcasing a lavish lifestyle, photographs of which were taken from other social media platforms.

He would then ask the victims to invest in high return schemes after earning their trust, initially giving them returns and then stopping the contact after receiving a large amount of money. The other victims are being identified, police said.

A case has been filed under Section 420 (cheating), while 14 debit cards have been recovered along with a cheque book and several mobiles and SIMS.