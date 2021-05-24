Low-priced brands of Indian-made foreign liquor to get cheaper in Himachal from July

It said that the new policy aims to increase government revenue and curb liquor smuggling from neighbouring states by introducing an ‘excise police’. (File Photo)

LOW-PRICED brands of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in Himachal Pradesh will get cheaper from July this year, according to the new excise policy approved by the state Cabinet on Monday.

According to a government statement, the excise policy for 2021-22 will come into force from July as the previous excise year has been extended because of the Covid crisis.

The new policy includes a reduction in license fees and excise duty due to which low-priced IMFL will get cheaper, and the facility of intra and inter-district transfer of liquor quota has also been approved, the statement said.

It said that the new policy aims to increase government revenue and curb liquor smuggling from neighbouring states by introducing an ‘excise police’. The excise revenue in 2021-22 is estimated to be Rs 1,829 crore, which is 14 per cent higher than the previous year, according to the statement.

The Cabinet also extended toll leases in the state till June 30 after which they will be auctioned.