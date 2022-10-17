scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Leader Watch: Seasoned BJP leader and four-term Shimla MLA

Suresh Bharadwaj began his innings in public life from student politics in the RSS’ students wing ABVP, becoming its national secretary in 1973. He participated actively in protests during the Emergency

70-year-old MLA from Shimla Suresh Bharadwaj

Veteran Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Suresh Bharadwaj currently handles several portfolios as a cabinet minister in the Jairam Thakur-led party government, which include urban development, education and law.

The 70-year-old MLA from the high-profile Shimla constituency, Bharadwaj began his innings in public life from student politics in the RSS’ students wing ABVP, becoming its national secretary in 1973. He participated actively in protests during the Emergency and was jailed like many Opposition leaders.

Bharadwaj, who has a legal academic background, was elected as the president of Law Students Association of Himachal Pradesh University in the 1970s.

He later went on to head the Shimla Bar Association.

Rising from the ranks in the BJP, Bharadwaj was appointed to various key positions in the saffron party.

He rose from the position of the BJP’s youth wing chief to the president of the BJP unit in the state during the period from 1980 to 2003.

The four-time MLA from the Shimla constituency, Bharadwaj first won the seat in 1990 and was re-elected from there three times continuously since 2007.

Bharadwaj was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2002. During his term as an MP in the Upper House, he had been a member of various parliamentary committees. In the course of his long innings as an MLA, he had also been a member of a number of House panels.

Bharadwaj was inducted into Jairam Thakur’s cabinet in December 2017 after the BJP clinched the Assembly polls.

He was then given the portfolios of higher education, elementary education and law and parliamentary affairs. Thakur allocated him the urban development portfolio about two years ago.

Bharadwaj is considered to be among the Himachal BJP leaders who are expected to play key roles in the state Assembly elections due next month.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 04:48:50 am
