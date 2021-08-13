Himachal Pradesh: Landslide blocks Chandrabhaga river, CM speaks to Shah

A landslide in Nalda village of Lahaul-Spiti Friday blocked the flow of Chandrabhaga (Chenab) river and washed away four houses, five cowsheds, and left 30 bigha agricultural land flooded.

The flow of Chandrabhaga was blocked at Jhunda between Tandi and Jhalma leading to formation of a a huge lake that soon started overflowing, posing a major threat to villages downstream.

Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul-Spiti, Neeraj Kumar said two villages — Jasrath and Halling – were immediately evacuated to minimise loss of life. “But as flow increased, more villages, including Galing, Lobar, Ratoli, Noor, Greph Colony, Udaipur, Kukumseri Lower, Adath, Sanur Lower, Kishori Lower, Salpat Pul Nepali Colony, Koraki, Lohani (Tindi),Chatting Lower and Zero Point were evacuated. About 40 Nepalis from Udaipur Helipad too were evacuated,” the DC said.

The affected families have been provided with temporary shelter, camp and arrangements for food and blankets have been made.

The administration managed to open the flow of the river at around 11 am. Now, water has receded from the houses and situation is under control, the DC added. He estimated the total loss at Rs 52 lakh.

In the morning, Tribal Affairs Minister Ram Lal Markanda, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh and Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu visited the spot and reviewed the blockage.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Vidhan Sabha that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who assured him of every possible help.

The chief minister said there was a gradual improvement in the flow of the river but appealed to the people to avoid going near river banks and landslide prone areas.

Earlier, a soil study team had reached the incident site to inspect the area. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been requested to be on standby mode at Kullu.

