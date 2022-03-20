Lahaul to host Inida’s first snow marathon on March 26

The country’s first and one of its kind Snow Marathon will be organised on March 26 in association with Lahaul and Spiti administration and Reach India.

While addressing a press conference at Palchan near Manali on Saturday, Lahaul and Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar, chief event advisor Col Arun Natarajan, event execution head Rajesh Chand and event founder Gaurav Schimer apprised about the specification of the event and said that about 10 such snow, ice or winter marathons are held around the world.

He said that this is the first time that a snow marathon is being held in the country and the organisers are trying to make it an annual event. This marathon will be more challenging for Indian runners than any other existing format marathon and will take them up a notch.

They expressed hope that the Snow Marathon will surely prove to be an excellent training ground for such tough races across the globe. They anticipated that there could be no better place than Lahaul for the country’s first snow marathon for which runners from all over the country would like to be a part of this historic race.

The organizers of the Snow Marathon are fully prepared to deal with the medical emergency for which the services of Mohali-based Fortis Hospital are being taken as the medical partner.

Two Modern Life Saving Ambulances along with the entire team of doctors and paramedics will be ready during the event. The brand ambassadors of the event, the international runner, Kieran D’Souza, and 26-year-old Prakriti Varshney believe that Lahaul is definitely a whole new world that will be experienced by runners across the country.

Col Natarajan, an aviator with the Indian Army and Chief Program Advisor in the Snow Marathon, said that through the Snow Marathon, they are going to present such gifts to the local people which they would like to organize at other places in the district and continue to take pride for the long run .

Col Natarajan, who has been a part of more than twenty marathons, said that all this has been possible with the opening of the Atal Tunnel.