Lahaul-Spiti only HP district with zero Covid cases in 45 days

The district of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh has remained Covid-free for the past one month and a half, having zero active cases and reporting no new infections during this time.

Since January 31, the active Covid cases in Lahaul-Spiti have remained zero, according to the state Covid data.

In other parts, however, cases have been on the rise since late February. There are now 676 active cases in Himachal Pradesh, up from around 200 on February 23.

Nearly 55,000 people in the state have been vaccinated with both doses. Roughly 7,000 frontline workers, 2,500 people aged 46 to 60, and 55,000 people aged above 60 have received the first dose of the vaccine so far. Himachal has a total population of about 72 lakh.