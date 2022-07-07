Himachal Pradesh: One dead, 4 missing after cloudburst in Kullu

One person drowned while four others were missing after a cloudburst triggered by heavy rains and flash floods in Manikaran in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

There was a significant surge in water levels in Malana and a bridge across Paravati river was also damaged. While a woman’s body was retrieved in Malana by rescue officials, four people who went missing near Chojh village were untraceable.

Kullu sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Shukla said that the administration began a search and rescue operation after receiving information of a cloudburst.

“Officials and rescue teams have been monitoring the situation on the ground. Around 25 employees of a power plant in Malana were trapped due to high water levels and were rescued by state disaster management teams. By afternoon, the roads had been cleared and normal movement resumed,” Shukla said, adding that there is no restriction for tourist movement in the region.

Kullu: Rescue and relief operation, after a cloudburst at Parvati valley in Kullu district, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and cloudburst leading to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. (PTI Photo) Kullu: Rescue and relief operation, after a cloudburst at Parvati valley in Kullu district, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and cloudburst leading to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. (PTI Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Saju Devi, a local from Malana area. She was found trapped under a boulder as water gushed across at high speed. She was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. The missing people have been identified as Rohit, Kapil, Rahul Chaudhary and Arjun. Though rescue teams are scanning several sections of the area to locate them, officials said that it is unlikely that they survived the flood.

Offcials added that there was a very high water discharge in nearly all water sources of Manikaran valley. Authorities at Larji, Pandoh, and Bilaspur had issued red alerts during the day.

Three camping sites, a six-room apartment, and a guest house also suffered damage due to the excessive rainfall. Four cattle that were present inside a cow shelter also drowned in the flash flood, officials said, adding that they are assessing other damages.

Rescue operation underway in Chojh village on Wednesday. (Express Phtoo by Pradeep Kumar) Rescue operation underway in Chojh village on Wednesday. (Express Phtoo by Pradeep Kumar)

The severe impact of the rains was also visible in Shimla as a 14-year-old died due to landslides in Dhalli area. Owing to continuous rains, a boulder fell on the tent in which the deceased was sleeping. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem. At least two vehicles were also damaged.

Officials added that though water levels started receding after 4pm but according to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to take place over the next 2-3 days across the state.