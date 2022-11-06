Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts: ‘We will vote for whoever opposes hydro projects’

Residents of both Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, which have a similar topography, have been protesting against proposed hydel power projects in their respective regions. While harvesting and sourcing water is important, the backbone of such projects are constructions of dams, cutting through the mountains, thus weakening the soil and resulting in frequent landslides and sometimes earthquakes.

While a few such projects are already operating in the area, the nightmare came true when landslides started taking place in Kinnaur district. In July 2021, a landslide took place in Batseri village killing nine people, including eight tourists. On August 11, 2021, another landslide took place in Nugalsari village in Kinnaur killing 28 people. This year too, a landslide occurred near NH-5 but fortunately people escaped unhurt.

Following residents of Kinnaur, locals in Lahaul-Spiti also started campaigns against proposed hydel projects after landslides in Kinnaur and neighbouring Uttarakhand. Here’s a look at the two constituencies that form two districts.

Kinnaur

Sitting MLA: Jagat Singh Negi (INC)

In the fray:

BJP: Surat Singh Negi

INC: Jagat Singh Negi

AAP: Tarsem Singh Negi

Independent: Tejwant Negi

The Negi community is in majority in this area and since 1967, all MLAs are from this community. Thakur Singh Negi had won four consecutive times since 19767. In 1972, Thakur Singh won on Lok Raj party symbol and the three other time, 1967, 1977 and 1982, he won as an independent candidate. From 1985 onwards, Congress and BJP have been taking turns on the seat. Tejwant Singh Negi had won in 2007 on BJP ticket but in 2012 and 2017, Congress’ Jagat Singh Negi clinched the seat. This time, BJP denied a ticket to Tejwant and he filed his nominations as an independent.

Issues: Though the area of the constituency is only about 13 sqkm, there are only 60,289 voters here. Environmental concerns have been the biggest issue here and Tejwant is actively supporting the people in their campaign against hydro projects. ‘No means No’ has been the slogan of Kinnaur residents against proposed hydel power projects here and they have stated that whoever opposes these projects, will get their votes. Few activists in the area have also sought affidavits from candidates against the construction of hydro projects.

Reckong Peo, the headquarters of Kinnar, has 80% literacy and the people here are mostly against any project that interferes with nature.

Lahaul -Spiti

Sitting MLA: Dr Ram Lal Markanda

In the fray:

BJP: Dr Ram Lal Markanda

INC: Ravi Thakur

AAP: Sudershan Jispa

Though BJP leader Champa Cheering has been openly speaking against the party for ignoring him time and again, the saffron party didn’t denied him a ticket this time too. In an open letter, Cheering had highlighted that leaders from the Spiti valley are mostly ignored and everytime the BJP and the Congress give tickets to candidates from Lahaul.

Issues: While a major grouse here is that the people of Spiti are always ignored and the concerns of residents of Lahaul are given a voice, their unanimous demand has been to do away with all proposed hydro projects.

Instead, the people here advocate for solar and wind energy in the area. This district boasts of being home to Tuskgung, which is the highest polling booth, situated at a height of 15256 meters and has just 52 voters. The Linger booth here has the least number of voters at 32 only.