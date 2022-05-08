Khalistan flags put up at Himachal Pradesh Assembly gates; CM warns of strict action

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said strict action would be taken against those responsible after three Khalistan flags were found tied to the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Friday morning.

“Condemn the cowardly act of putting up Khalistan flags at gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex,” Thakur tweeted on Friday, soon after the flags were discovered. “Only Winter Session is held in this Assembly, so there’s a need for more security arrangements here during that time. The incident will be probed and strict action will be taken.”

A case will be registered under the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, SDM Dharamshala Shilpi Beakta told news agency ANI. “This is like a wake-up call for us to work with more alertness,” she added.

According to police officials, the flags were hoisted either late at night or early in the morning, and have since been removed. “It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today,” SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma, told ANI.