Kasol: 37 illegal hotels to face action in sealing drive

HAVING LEARNT some tough lessons from the ill-fated events in Kasauli, the Kullu administration is set to move in for one of its biggest sealing operations at Kasol — also a popular tourist spot — Tuesday morning to enforce the Himachal Pradesh High Court orders against 37 illegal hoteliers.

Initially, the district administration team headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kullu, Amit Guleria had identified 48 illegal hotels, of a total 182 operating at Kasol, Katagla, Chalal and Tosh areas in Parvati valley. The number of units that will be facing action such as sealing and disconnection of water and power supply, will be 37.

“Of the total 48 we had flagged as illegal, 11 have completed the formalities required under the law to operate as tourism units,” said Guleria.

The list of these hoteliers and restaurants was submitted to the High Court, which on June 20, 2018, had ordered the Deputy Commissioner to seal all illegal establishments operating without necessary approvals under the statutory provisions, besides being set up on forest land.

Deputy Commissioner Yunus informed that he had formed three teams with civilians and police officers, besides other officials from the tourism, forest, IPH, HPSEB and revenue.

“SDM Kullu is overall in-charge of the operation and he also heads the first team that will be in action at Kasol. There will be 12 persons in this team,” he said.

The second 13-member team, headed by Jagdish Chand, tehsildar (Bhuntar) will be at Katagla, Chalal and Jari area. The third team under naib tehsildar Bhuntar Ram Dayal will handle Tosh area.

The police are taking no chances as Kullu SP Shalini Agnihotri held a meeting Monday and gave a final go-ahead to the action.

“I will not tolerate any laxity on the part of police personnel on duty. The area has been fully mapped and sensitised. Kullu Deputy Commissioner has imposed section 144 CrPC, which will be enforced strictly. We have created three zones and sufficient deployment of men, in uniforms with weapons, and without weapon will be made,” she said.

As per the DC’s orders, more than 60 persons have deposited their weapons with the police. Another 30-odd people were being contacted to hand over their weapons before 10 am Tuesday. The police is checking out the whereabouts of those who have not yet reported depositing the weapons.

Riot control teams will also be in place. The operation would be videographed, sources said.

On May 1, during a demolition drive in Kasauli to implement Supreme Court directives, Assistant town Planner Shail Bala was shot dead, allegedly by a hotelier Vijay Singh. A PWD labourer was also injured in the firing and he had succumbed to injuries later at PGI in Chandigarh.

